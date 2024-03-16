Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Kirk L. Coleman Sells 4,437 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $206,320.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Q2 Stock Performance
QTWO stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on QTWO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.