Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 10,789 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $501,580.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,082.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 741 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $37,124.10.

On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $162,553.33.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,840.00.

Q2 stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

