Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 10,789 Shares

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $501,580.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,082.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 741 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $37,124.10.
  • On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $162,553.33.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,840.00.

Q2 Stock Down 0.5 %

Q2 stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Read Our Latest Report on QTWO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

