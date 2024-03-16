Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Reduced by Analyst

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modiv Industrial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MDV stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is -80.99%.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
