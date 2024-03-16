Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Reduced by Analyst

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modiv Industrial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDV stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is -80.99%.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.