Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

GO stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 62.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,588,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $22,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,571 shares of company stock worth $12,023,246. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

