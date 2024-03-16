Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Lowered by Analyst

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.23.
AltaGas Stock Performance
AltaGas stock opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.41. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.05%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Dividend King?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.