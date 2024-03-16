Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $605.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.54 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

