Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $234.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.