Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 828 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.