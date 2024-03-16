Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

