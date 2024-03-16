Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,185 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

GLD opened at $199.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

