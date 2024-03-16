Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 190.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,276 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

