Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 43,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 60,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.52.

Adobe Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

