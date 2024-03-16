Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $418,428. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PEG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

