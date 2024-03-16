ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BIB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. 8,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,820. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

