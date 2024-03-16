ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.72.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.56 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

