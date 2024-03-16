ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.72.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProQR Therapeutics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.