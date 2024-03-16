Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

