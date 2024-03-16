Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
