Prime Financial Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PFG)

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 17th.
Prime Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36.
Prime Financial Group Company Profile
