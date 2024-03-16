Prime Financial Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PFG)

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 17th.

Prime Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36.

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

