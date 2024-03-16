Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$88.40 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.30.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

