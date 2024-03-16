PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.86. 4,394,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,703. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

