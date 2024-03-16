Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as high as C$1.60. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 3,348 shares.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.48.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

