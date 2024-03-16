Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.32 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.38 ($0.04). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04), with a volume of 48,111 shares changing hands.
Plant Health Care Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.28. The firm has a market cap of £12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
About Plant Health Care
Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.
