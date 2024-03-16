Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Hovde Group began coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $353.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 4,447 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,401.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.