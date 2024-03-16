Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 14th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPSI stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.53. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

