Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 14th total of 28,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,328,739. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.4 %

Pinterest stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.74, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

