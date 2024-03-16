Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.85% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 368,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $43.28.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

