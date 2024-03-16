Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 278,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.