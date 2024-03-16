Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.99 and a 52 week high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

