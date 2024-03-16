Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. 1,325,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,214. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

