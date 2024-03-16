Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $8.92 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 8.9% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,096,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $50.61 during trading on Friday. 2,238,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,102. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.