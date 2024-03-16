Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $659,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.71. 3,216,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,306. The stock has a market cap of $357.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.80 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.