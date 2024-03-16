Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $410,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 2,048,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

