Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $309,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,914,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 260,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,617. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

