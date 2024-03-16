Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 208,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,259. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

