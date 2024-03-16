Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 225,905 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 720,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

