Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Michael Snavely Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Snavely purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,212.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Snavely also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Michael Snavely sold 5 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40.00.
Phunware Price Performance
Shares of PHUN stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Phunware, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Phunware
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
