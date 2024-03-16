Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,319. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.