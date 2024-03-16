Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 684,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,350,000 after buying an additional 266,832 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

