Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 8,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.
Pgs Asa Company Profile
PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.
