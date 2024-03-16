Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in Pfizer by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 54,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

