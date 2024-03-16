Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. 75,727,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

