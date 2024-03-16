PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 128,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

PetVivo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETV opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.07. PetVivo has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,016.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,319.59%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo

PetVivo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetVivo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.