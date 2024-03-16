PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 128,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
PetVivo Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PETV opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.07. PetVivo has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.
PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,016.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,319.59%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo
PetVivo Company Profile
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
