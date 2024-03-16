Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.46

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.46 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 164.50 ($2.11). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 27,174 shares traded.

Personal Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £51.25 million, a P/E ratio of -820.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Activity at Personal Group

In other Personal Group news, insider Ciaran Astin bought 13,000 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($30,313.90). In other Personal Group news, insider Ciaran Astin purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($30,313.90). Also, insider Maria Darby-Walker purchased 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,811.02). 43.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

