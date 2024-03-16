PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.