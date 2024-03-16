PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31. The company has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

