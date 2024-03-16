PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. 21,887,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

