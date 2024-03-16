PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,861 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.66. 21,887,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

