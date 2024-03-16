Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

