Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE PBA opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,880,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

