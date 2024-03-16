Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington Sells 8,977 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,790,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770,147. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

