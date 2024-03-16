Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -6.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.